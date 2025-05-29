Defining and Refining Your Cyber Workflows

At a glance:



Irrespective of framework, a good cybersecurity program has policies that lead to standards, which in turn lead to procedures.



But how do you ensure that your procedures work well for your operations team and that they are being performed the right way every time?



By building procedures off existing work practices and digitizing them into an electronic workflow, you can ensure that your procedures are both accurately performed and attributable to the individuals performing the work.



This webinar will demonstrate how OpsTrakker digitizes a real-world OT cybersecurity procedure, delivering immediate improvements in process visibility, auditability, and issue resolution.

Register to watch:

Thursday, June 12, 2025



Slot 1: 9:00 am – 9:45 am EST

Join Here: https://lnkd.in/gAsEJWYP



Slot 2: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EST

Slot 2: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EST

Join Here: https://lnkd.in/gnH37938