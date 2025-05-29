EIS
Defining and Refining Your Cyber Workflows

This webinar will demonstrate how OpsTrakker digitizes a real-world OT cybersecurity procedure, delivering immediate improvements in process visibility, auditability, and issue resolution.
  • Author:   Joe Cody
  • May 29, 2025

At a glance:

Irrespective of framework, a good cybersecurity program has policies that lead to standards, which in turn lead to procedures.

But how do you ensure that your procedures work well for your operations team and that they are being performed the right way every time?

By building procedures off existing work practices and digitizing them into an electronic workflow, you can ensure that your procedures are both accurately performed and attributable to the individuals performing the work.

This webinar will demonstrate how OpsTrakker digitizes a real-world OT cybersecurity procedure, delivering immediate improvements in process visibility, auditability, and issue resolution.

Register to watch:

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Slot 1: 9:00 am – 9:45 am EST
Join Here: https://lnkd.in/gAsEJWYP

Slot 2: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EST
Join Here: https://lnkd.in/gnH37938Activate to view larger image,

Latest News

News

MES Upgrade: A Smarter Approach to Manufacturing Execution System Upgrades

December 10, 2024
EIS Launches New Service to Help Manufacturers Optimize and Modernize Their MES Solutions
