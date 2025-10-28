The Opstrakker Client Community Gathers at Opstrakker Innovate 2026

00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

We’re thrilled to announce that the Opstrakker Client Community (OCC) will come together at our second Opstrakker Innovate Conference, happening April 13–15, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago – Magnificent Mile.

While Opstrakker Innovate is the formal gathering, it’s powered by our customers—those who use, shape, and inspire the Opstrakker platform every day. The event features member-led success stories, collaborative breakout sessions, and plenty of networking opportunities with peers across industries. Attendees can also look forward to insightful discussions on the future of the platform, team-building activities, and evening events designed to celebrate community and connection.

For the OCC, Innovate is more than a conference—it’s a space to share experiences, exchange ideas, and influence the direction of Opstrakker together. Participants will leave with fresh perspectives, stronger relationships, and a renewed sense of collaboration that drives innovation forward.

We can’t wait to welcome the OCC to Chicago for an inspiring and customer-driven experience at Opstrakker Innovate 2026.