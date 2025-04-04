Digital Operator: Digitizing Back-up and Protecting your Operators

When a plant has a loss of institutional and operational knowledge as the result of aging and retiring operators who have been keeping the plant running using years of learned knowledge, it can directly impact operators’ safety and health.

The Digital Operator ensures that knowledge is digitized and utilized, protecting your operators. In an era where technology is inherent with new operators, capturing and utilizing knowledge in a relatable means enables the team to strength operations.

Learn how EIS can help leverage your technology to protect your most important assets- your operators.