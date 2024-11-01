EIS
EIS and Aperio DataWise: Ensuring Data Integrity

APERIO DataWise for PI and Canary can measure, track, and improve the data quality of your AVEVA PI systems and Canary Historians.
  • Author:   Kevin White
  • November 1, 2024
DataWise for PI

EIS and Aperio DataWise: Ensuring Data Integrity

APERIO DataWise for PI and Canary measures, tracks, and improves the data integrity of your AVEVA PI systems and Canary Historians. Based on the quality of your historical data, APERIO DataWise uses machine learning to continuously monitor the data quality of all your Historians and Interfaces, detecting and alerting you of any anomalies.

This video also demonstrates the Static Tag Analyzer, which assesses your PI Data Archive to identify:
•  Tags no longer receiving data
•  Tags being overly compressed, thus losing information
•  Under-compressed tags that waste resources
•  Where tags are being used (PI Vision Displays, PI DataLink, etc…)
•  Duplicate tags using the same Point Source

