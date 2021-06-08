Digital Transformation: Rapidly Leveraging Digitalization Value

OK, so now your key data is digital and you are wondering how it is going to be transformational. Proof of value is critical for digital “trust” within an organization, and quick wins are a must. Immediately upon digitization, the following benefits naturally occur:

1. Timestamp: Data can now be seen in a time relational manner. That simple fact allows various events, parameters, evaluations, and predictions to be aligned along a time scale.

2. Historization: Timestamping allows immediate historization, providing continuously updated averages of real time data points with no human interaction. It provides the ability, as well, to perform agile post mortem discrepancy analysis, focusing on specific data within time ranges.

3. Baseline: Initiating digital data flow also immediately creates a baseline for data. Improvements made by utilizing this data can now be compared to the baseline to show value add. Also, provides feedback when ineffective actions taken, as their will not be an improvement in the parameter.

4. Visibility: Digital data is visible data, eliminating status questions. Whether it is a missing data point, a sensor showing a valve is open, or a temperature continually running high, digitization provides process visibility through various digital signals.

5. Comparisons: Once a digital data point is created, it can immediately be compared to a standard, whether that be an average, control limit, or median. The digital data point instantaneously gains an additional feature, being “good” or “bad”, as far as comparisons go.