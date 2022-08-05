Operationalizing PI Event Frames with SEEQ

Join us and SEEQ as we share how to operationalize PI Event Frames with SEEQ for Monitoring Golden Batches, Grade Transitions and Start-Ups.

PI Event Frames are typically used to capture Batches and Equipment Start-Ups but can also be used for Grade Changes. Grade Changes in continuous processes generally introduce product during the transition that either needs to be Blended with a given Grade, sold at a discounted price or scrapped. For this reason, minimizing Grade Transition times while maintaining quality are important objectives.

SEEQ is the Industry Leader in analyzing PI Event Frames by creating Capsules and Leveraging SEEQ Data Lab to determine Golden Batches and Profiles.

EIS has released an Engineered Solution that takes these SEEQ created Operating Envelopes and writes them to PI as future data. These events are monitored in real-time and creates PI Notifications when the Process deviates from the desired Operating Envelope, quantifies the Process Adherence to the Optimal Profile and utilizes SEEQ Organizer to create Dash Boards of Process Performance.

We're excited to feature Joseph Reckamp and SEEQ to detail this engineered solution:

Session A

Date: Thursday, August 18

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EST

