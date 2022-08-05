Operationalizing PI Event Frames with SEEQ
Join us and SEEQ as we share how to operationalize PI Event Frames with SEEQ for Monitoring Golden Batches, Grade Transitions and Start-Ups.
PI Event Frames are typically used to capture Batches and Equipment Start-Ups but can also be used for Grade Changes. Grade Changes in continuous processes generally introduce product during the transition that either needs to be Blended with a given Grade, sold at a discounted price or scrapped. For this reason, minimizing Grade Transition times while maintaining quality are important objectives.
SEEQ is the Industry Leader in analyzing PI Event Frames by creating Capsules and Leveraging SEEQ Data Lab to determine Golden Batches and Profiles.
EIS has released an Engineered Solution that takes these SEEQ created Operating Envelopes and writes them to PI as future data. These events are monitored in real-time and creates PI Notifications when the Process deviates from the desired Operating Envelope, quantifies the Process Adherence to the Optimal Profile and utilizes SEEQ Organizer to create Dash Boards of Process Performance.
We're excited to feature Joseph Reckamp and SEEQ to detail this engineered solution:
Session A
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EST
- For this Time Slot, please register here: Sign Up
Session B
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- Time: 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, EST
- For this Time Slot, please register here: Sign Up
Joseph Reckamp
SEEQ: Principal Analytics Engineer
Joseph Reckamp is a Principal Analytics Engineer at Seeq Corporation specializing in the pharmaceutical industry. He enjoys working with engineers across manufacturing industries to improve processes and realize value using process data analytics. Joseph has worked in the pharmaceutical industry throughout his career, including stints in research and development with GlaxoSmithKline and production with Evonik.
Education: BS and MS degrees in Chemical Engineering from Villanova University
Anu Sharma
Enhanced Information Solutions: Technical Team Lead
8+ Years at OSIsoft; Sr Systems Engineer, including:
- Sr Field Service Engineer
- Software Development
- Asset Framework, AF
- Event Frames, EF
- Asset Based Analytics
- RT Reports Trainer
Education: M.S, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
Jack Aude
Enhanced Information Solutions: Director of Sales
23+ Years at OSIsoft, including:
- Strategic Account Manager
- Global Account Manager
- Chemicals Industry Principal
- Batch Product Manager
- Field Service Manager
Education: B.S. Chemistry, University of Toledo; M.S. Chemical Engineering, University of Dayton
Enhanced Information Solutions is a SEEQ System Integrator, OSIsoft Premier Partner and Aveva Endorsed Partner with 20+ years’ experience in providing PI, AF Deployment, Cybersecurity and overall Digital Transformation.