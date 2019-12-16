Pharma MES USA Boston 2019 Event

EIS was a sponsor for the Pharma MES USA Boston 2019 held on Nov 7th & 8th at the Boston Hilton right on the grounds of Logan Airport. One of the leading MES events in the biggest Pharmaceutical Hub in the USA, brought together all stakeholders who play an active role in pharmaceutical, biotech & life science Manufacturing Execution. EIS had a booth at the event, which showcased our innovations in our OpsTrakker solution, as well as strategies and roadmaps for future MES solutions. “Our expertise in life sciences manufacturing domain consists of over 25+ years of experience on implementing Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Mobile apps, RFID solutions, software solutions, automation systems, system integration and software validation” Said Mike Eiselt, President of EIS. “We Listen to our customer’s needs and work closely with them to provide the highest quality solutions, which help them meet their goals. It was a great meeting many with new clients and seeing many old friends from being in the MES space for over 25 years”.

Karl Curtis, Vice President, EIS, presented at the MES Pharma event as a guest speaker. In his presentation he spoke about the OpsTrakker e-Logbook solution for GMP regulated manufacturing and highlighted the IIoT integration capabilities of being connected and connectible to the manufacturing plant ecosystem. A good part of his topic was focused around accessing data and sharing data to any device or system from anywhere in a secure manner. He also talked about how OpsTrakker can be deployed in a matter of weeks, as it comes pre-validated and qualified.

The Pharma MES event was a huge success and many booked their tickets for 2020. “The real takeaway is that The Pharma MES Boston event addressed the entire internal manufacturing supply chain from MES IT, to MES operations, Process and Industrial Automation, Validation and Quality Environment. We were happy to be sponsoring again this year and look forward to continuing the conversation with the many companies we met” said Mike Eiselt.