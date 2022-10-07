Claroty and EIS Partner to Delivery Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Solutions

Enhanced Information Solutions (EIS) and Claroty Partner to Deliver Trusted Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Solutions

For inquiries, please contact Joe Cody, Director of EIS Cyber: eiscyber@eisinc.com

STILLWATER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022: Enhanced Information Solutions (EIS) is proud to announce an industrial partnership with Claroty, the preferred cybersecurity platform for many major OT vendors, including Siemens and Rockwell. EIS, a global leader in digital transformation, has the resources to successfully prepare, install, and support Claroty OT cybersecurity solutions at customers to ensure their networks are protected against cyber threats.

The latest industrial breaches shed light to the growing need for a robust cybersecurity program. Downtimes, high costs, fines, and negative publicity are all too common today. EIS recognizes that implementing and maintaining an industrial cybersecurity program can be a daunting task. EIS strives to lead the way in fighting the exponentially growing impacts of cyber events.

Through this exciting partnership, EIS is proud to support Claroty’s efforts in furthering any industrial cybersecurity strategy. Claroty delivers tools such as continuous threat detection, a non-intrusive asset monitoring system for OT platforms to identify potential hazards before they arise. Claroty also provides Secure Remote Access (SRA), allowing network access across manufacturing and automation levels. This strategy is focused on defense in-depth to ensure organizational readiness against cyber threats. EIS Cyber has the expertise and experience to deliver a tailored solution to exceed the needs of our valued customers.

"There are several OT-specific platforms emerging as the world starts to realize how critical but vulnerable these systems are,” said Joe Cody, Director of EIS Cyber. “Because of our unique positioning as an OT Cybersecurity Service Provider, I felt it was incumbent on us to partner with someone who understands the differences between OT and IT and takes that into account in product design, rather than just sticking an 'OT' sticker on an IT product.”

Together with Claroty’s resources, EIS can help valued customers with the Claroty-centric phases in every step of the cyber journey. Whether starting out or further along, EIS Cyber is committed to elevating our customers to a maturity level ready to embrace the full capabilities of Claroty’s solutions. EIS is here to work with the needs of any industry, including the life sciences, chemicals, aerospace, energy, utilities and more. This partnership facilitates the adoption of the latest cybersecurity strategies regardless of a customer’s cybersecurity maturity level.

ABOUT ENHANCED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS (EIS)

Enhanced Information Solutions is a system integrator focused on making digitalization ambitions within the life sciences space a reality. The EIS experts can serve a variety of OT needs including cybersecurity, MES consulting, software validation, system integration, and Operational Intelligence. Protection against cyber threats is key to the EIS Cyber mission. EIS Cyber provides a variety of offerings designed to minimize the likelihood of threats and quickly detect, identify, and eliminate risks before costly damage is done. Understanding that every site has different levels of expertise, EIS works to Identify our customers’ needs and establish a program to fit their resource constraints, offering anything from simple advising to full implementation.

For more information, visit eisinc.com

ABOUT CLAROTY

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise (IoT) environments. The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. With support from industry leaders and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

For more information, visit claroty.com