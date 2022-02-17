EIS Reaches New Horizons with Ireland Liaison Office
Today, EIS Inc. announced the opening of Enhanced Information Solutions Limited Ireland Liaison Office. EIS Ireland Liaison office is a 100% owned subsidiary of EIS Inc. and is established as part of EIS’s strategic objectives and client focus to provide high quality consulting and manufacturing system implementation services to its global clients.
With the incorporation of EIS Ireland Liaison Office, Darren Grant joins EIS as Managing Director, Ireland and UK. In this new role, Darren will not only start up and manage the office and all the activities in the region, but he will also be part of the Global EIS Management Team.
Darren brings over 20 years of hands-on digital transformation experience in the Life Sciences manufacturing/laboratory spaces and leadership to the growing EIS team. He has recently worked as an independent technical project manager for Takeda and was previously Accenture and Enterprise System Partners Industry X Digital Manufacturing Manager in the USA and Ireland. He also is part of the steering group for Pharma 4.0 within Irish affiliate of the ISPE.
EIS plans to leverage our team of experienced MES and Business Intelligence consultants, based out of the Ireland office, for servicing its clients in Ireland & UK region, in addition to providing excellent and cost competitive remote service options to its clients around the world.
“We are extremely excited to have Darren Grant join the EIS team to provide his diverse experience and leadership in the Digital Manufacturing and life sciences space as EIS continues our international growth”, says Mike Eiselt, President of EIS. “The EIS Ireland Liaison office will provide tremendous skills to not only service our Irish and UK customers – but also help supply strong resources for our projects throughout the world as we continue to support project on a local and global scale!”